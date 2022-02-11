Brahman Capital Corp. Purchases 185,771 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,771 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson makes up 5.8% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $79,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG opened at $42.58 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

