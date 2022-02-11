DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLO opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

