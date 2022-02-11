Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Intel by 69.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $96,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 13.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 686,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83,673 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 342,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 17.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

