Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,712,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,000. Mister Car Wash accounts for about 0.8% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

MCW stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 over the last 90 days.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

