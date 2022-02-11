RA Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,745,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 5.85% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

