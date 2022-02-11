BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Earnings Results

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

BL traded down $11.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

