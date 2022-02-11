Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wolfe Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “peer perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.87.

TWTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 274,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,000,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.91 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

