Throne (THN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.54 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $54.71 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,640.94 or 1.00076221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,187,104 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

