Great Point Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 504,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,000. Nektar Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Nektar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.