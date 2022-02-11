RA Capital Management L.P. Has $190.29 Million Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.6% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 6.56% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $190,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $4,962,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,027,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,356.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 295,781 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

