Great Point Partners LLC Sells 342,952 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Great Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 78.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,952 shares during the quarter. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPTX opened at $15.12 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $37.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $631.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

