RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,856,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,103,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of POINT Biopharma Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,934,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $5,684,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNT opened at $6.80 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

