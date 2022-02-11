Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

AVNT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 1,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,429. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. Avient has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.