Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 564,796 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.