ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 243,328 shares.The stock last traded at $51.70 and had previously closed at $51.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

