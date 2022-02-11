Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Gap Down to $41.89

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.89, but opened at $40.18. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 2,074 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 84.42%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

