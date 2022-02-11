Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.27. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

