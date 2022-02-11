Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $39.76

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.76, but opened at $37.22. Viad shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 994 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on VVI. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Viad alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $789.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.