Great Point Partners LLC Sells 89,739 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,739 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up about 3.7% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 276.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.86.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

