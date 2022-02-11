Standard Family Office LLC Trims Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNC opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

