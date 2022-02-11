Caxton Associates LP Invests $623,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UI shares. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.75.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $244.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

