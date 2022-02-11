Caxton Associates LP Acquires 14,034 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

