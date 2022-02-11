SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $700,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $74.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

