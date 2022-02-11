E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC lowered its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

