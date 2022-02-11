Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,843,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 125,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

