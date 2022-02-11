Morgan Stanley Purchases 107,537 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,116,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 107,537 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $617,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

