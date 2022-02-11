Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.