American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.750-$10.750 EPS.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $137.38. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,668. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.81 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.