Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AWP opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth $79,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

