Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.05. 9,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 14,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$66.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

