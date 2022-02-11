FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $92.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in FirstCash by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

