Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $79.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

