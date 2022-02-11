PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.49. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 3,652 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

