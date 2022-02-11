Truist Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of PFGC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

