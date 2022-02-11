Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 320,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,526,137 shares.The stock last traded at $17.86 and had previously closed at $20.01.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after buying an additional 761,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

