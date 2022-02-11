Caxton Associates LP Takes $794,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,125 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

