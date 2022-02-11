MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $254,000 Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of New Frontier Health stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

