MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Shares in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. BIT Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

