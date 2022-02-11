Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Biogen worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

BIIB stock opened at $220.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

