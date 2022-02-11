Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

