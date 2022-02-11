Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Clarus worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clarus by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $5,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Clarus stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $858.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.94. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.