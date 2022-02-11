Caxton Associates LP Increases Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 79.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $380.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $34.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

