Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

DDOG stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. 97,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,184. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

