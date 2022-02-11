GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.GlobalFoundries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.210-$0.270 EPS.

Shares of GFS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

