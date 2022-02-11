$0.79 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.