Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BDRBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 1,624,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,026. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

