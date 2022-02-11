Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

VRTX opened at $235.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

