NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $378,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

