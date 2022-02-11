Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Booking by 49.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 134,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,628.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,373.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,348.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

