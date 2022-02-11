Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cintas were worth $401,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $82,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $225,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 38,100.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.65 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

